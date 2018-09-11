Poonch: Three officials suspended for indulging in political activities

Nazim ManhasPoonch, Sep 10:
Authorities in Poonch have placed three officials including a teacher under suspension for their alleged involvement in political activities.
Suspended officials include Basharat Khan Teacher from Higher Secondary School Harni, PHE employee Makhan Din and SPO Mohd Shakoor attached in DPL Poonch.
In an order issued by DDC Poonch, Rahul Yadav, all these three officials were allegedly found involved in political activities which was “against service rules and also a violation of recent order issued by district administration Poonch”.
"All the three officials are placed under suspension and further directed to explain their position," order reads.