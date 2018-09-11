About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Poonch: Three officials suspended for indulging in political activities

Published at September 11, 2018 02:53 AM 0Comment(s)222views


Nazim Manhas

Poonch, Sep 10:

 Authorities in Poonch have placed three officials including a teacher under suspension for their alleged involvement in political activities.

Suspended officials include Basharat Khan Teacher from Higher Secondary School Harni, PHE employee Makhan Din and SPO Mohd Shakoor attached in DPL Poonch.

In an order issued by DDC Poonch, Rahul Yadav, all these three officials were allegedly found involved in political activities which was “against service rules and also a violation of recent order issued by district administration Poonch”.

"All the three officials are placed under suspension and further directed to explain their position," order reads.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top