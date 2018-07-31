Poonch residents stage protest over erratic power supply

NAZIM ALI MANHASPoonch:
The residents of Harni and adjoining areas of Poonch district today blocked Mendhar Surankote road for hours protesting against the Power Development Department (PDD) for failing to provide electricity in the area for the past many weeks.
They were shouting slogans against concerned PDD staff and Executive Engineer Mendhar.
The protestors said that in absence of scheduled power supply they face lot of difficulties. “We urge PDD to ensure power supply as per schedule or face agitation”, they warned
“There are unscheduled and frequent power cuts in the area. We raised this issue with the concerned authorities but no action has been taken yet,” the protesters said.
The protesters said that PDD takes regular payment for electricity bills but failsto provide regular power supply.
“There is no scheduled power supply in their localities and demanded immediate intervention of higher authorities towards the matter.”
The protesters blamed PDD of indifferent attitude towards the locals of Harni and accused Government of neglecting the people.
Later, Naib Tehsildar Harni, Aftab Hussain Shah and Naib Tehsil Mendhar, Tarif Hussain Shah, reached the spot and pacified the protesting people by assuring them restoration of power supply by Tuesday, following which protesting people lifted the blockade..