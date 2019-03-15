Poonch-Rawalakot cross-LoC trade resumes after two days

March 15, 2019 | Press Trust of India

The cross-LoC trade between Poonch-Rawalakot resumed on Friday, after remaining suspended for two days due to ceasefire violations along the Line of Control, officials said.

A total of 67 trucks, including 35 from India and 32 from Pakistan, crossed the border via Chakan-Da-Bagh, custodian of LoC trade centre, Poonch, Fareed Kohli told PTI.

The trade took place smoothly, he said.

The cross-LoC trade was suspended on Wednesday after five mortar shells hit the facilitation centre at Chakan-Da-Bagh in Poonch district. Though there were no casualties in the shelling, several sheds, including the one housing the X-Ray scanner, were damaged.