About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
March 15, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Poonch-Rawalakot cross-LoC trade resumes after two days

The cross-LoC trade between Poonch-Rawalakot resumed on Friday, after remaining suspended for two days due to ceasefire violations along the Line of Control, officials said.

A total of 67 trucks, including 35 from India and 32 from Pakistan, crossed the border via Chakan-Da-Bagh, custodian of LoC trade centre, Poonch, Fareed Kohli told PTI.

The trade took place smoothly, he said.

The cross-LoC trade was suspended on Wednesday after five mortar shells hit the facilitation centre at Chakan-Da-Bagh in Poonch district. Though there were no casualties in the shelling, several sheds, including the one housing the X-Ray scanner, were damaged.

 

 

Latest News

Forthcoming elections will characterize the recourse of J&K for next h ...

Forthcoming elections will characterize the recourse of J&K for next h ...

Mar 15 | Agencies
Poonch-Rawalakot cross-LoC trade resumes after two days

Poonch-Rawalakot cross-LoC trade resumes after two days

Mar 15 | Press Trust of India
New Zealand terror attack arouses global outrage

New Zealand terror attack arouses global outrage

Mar 15 | PTI/AFP
Sajad Lone condemns targeting of political workers in Kashmir

Sajad Lone condemns targeting of political workers in Kashmir

Mar 15 | Press Trust of India
Police refutes reports of its personnel thrashing KU scholar

Police refutes reports of its personnel thrashing KU scholar

Mar 15 | Agencies
Army porter dies after hit by snow slide in Uri

Army porter dies after hit by snow slide in Uri

Mar 15 | Noor ul Haq
SPO killed in accident in Surankote Poonch

SPO killed in accident in Surankote Poonch

Mar 15 | Agencies
Teacher held as video showing corporal punishment goes viral

Teacher held as video showing corporal punishment goes viral

Mar 15 | Rising Kashmir News
Pak response on India’s demands on Kartarpur Corridor inadequate: Amar ...

Pak response on India’s demands on Kartarpur Corridor inadequate: Amar ...

Mar 15 | Agencies
Omar, Mehbooba condemn New Zealand mosque attacks

Omar, Mehbooba condemn New Zealand mosque attacks

Mar 15 | Rising Kashmir News
ED moves Delhi court to quiz Altaf Shah in Tihar

ED moves Delhi court to quiz Altaf Shah in Tihar

Mar 15 | Press Trust of India
49 dead in New Zealand mosque shootings

49 dead in New Zealand mosque shootings

Mar 15 | AFP/PTI
Man killed in gas cylinder explosion in Kashmir

Man killed in gas cylinder explosion in Kashmir's Bandipora

Mar 15 | Agencies
People are my assets, ready for any investigation: Mirwaiz

People are my assets, ready for any investigation: Mirwaiz

Mar 15 | Junaid Kathju
Forces deployed in Anantnag town to foil protests

Forces deployed in Anantnag town to foil protests

Mar 15 | Shafat Mir
Mirwaiz condemns Christchurch mosque attacks

Mirwaiz condemns Christchurch mosque attacks

Mar 15 | Rising Kashmir News
40 dead, 20 injured in Christchurch mosque attacks: New Zealand PM

40 dead, 20 injured in Christchurch mosque attacks: New Zealand PM

Mar 15 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Charred body of Army tradesman found in TA camp in Kupwara

Charred body of Army tradesman found in TA camp in Kupwara

Mar 15 | Agencies
Army porter injured in cross-LoC firing in Rajouri

Army porter injured in cross-LoC firing in Rajouri

Mar 15 | Agencies
Bangladesh cricket team flees mosque shooting

Bangladesh cricket team flees mosque shooting

Mar 15 | AP/Press Trust of India

'Multiple fatalities' as gunman targets New Zealand mosques

Mar 15 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Civilian shot dead in Pulwama

Civilian shot dead in Pulwama's Gulzarpora

Mar 15 | Rising Kashmir News
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
March 15, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Poonch-Rawalakot cross-LoC trade resumes after two days

              

The cross-LoC trade between Poonch-Rawalakot resumed on Friday, after remaining suspended for two days due to ceasefire violations along the Line of Control, officials said.

A total of 67 trucks, including 35 from India and 32 from Pakistan, crossed the border via Chakan-Da-Bagh, custodian of LoC trade centre, Poonch, Fareed Kohli told PTI.

The trade took place smoothly, he said.

The cross-LoC trade was suspended on Wednesday after five mortar shells hit the facilitation centre at Chakan-Da-Bagh in Poonch district. Though there were no casualties in the shelling, several sheds, including the one housing the X-Ray scanner, were damaged.

 

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;