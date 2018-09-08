About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Poonch: PHE daily-wagers demand salary, regularization; stage protest

NAZIM ALI MANHAS

POONCH:

The daily wagers working with the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department on Friday held a protest demonstration and took out a rally in Mendhar and Surankote in Poonch district demanding release of their pending wages.
A large number of PHE workers including ITI trained and CP workers, besides those who have donated lands for PHE stations, water tanks etc, assembled in the morning and then started protest against the government.
The protesting workers, while raising slogans in support of their demands, lambasted authorities for not releasing the wages of daily wagers for last many years.
They said that daily wagers are suffering due to severe financial crises as their salary hasn’t been released for past many years.
The said that demands of regularization and release of pending wages of the workers, expediting process of regularization under SRO must e met without any delay.
They said that there was great resentment among the workers for causing delay in their regularization.

They said that since long the Government has started the process of regularisation under SRO 520 but “its implementation is nowhere in sight”.
“We are anxiously waiting for their regularization. Many of us have turned over-age while others have 2-3 children. Many of us have not been paid wages for many years and are facing starvation. The senior officers are least bothered about their plight,” they said.
The protesting employees warned to intensify their agitation if their demands are not met.

 

 

