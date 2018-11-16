Poonch: Over 17000 beneficiaries to be covered under Ayushman Bharat Scheme

Rising Kashmir NrewsJammu, Nov 15:
A total of 17300 beneficiaries comprising 35000 families are to be covered under Ayushman Bharat Scheme in district Poonch.
According to an official, the information was revealed by Deputy Commissioner Poonch Rahul Yadav while briefing the media persons about the Ayushman Bharat Scheme here today.
The DDC said that the beneficiaries' data have already been uploaded during social economic census 2011 and appeal them to register themselves in nearby Kidhmat Centre or District Hospital or CSC and get free Gold Health Cards for treatment.
DDC said that beneficiaries can enroll themselves in the District hospital or CSC Mandi, Mendhar and Surankote or Kidhmat Centre against the payment of Rs 15 up to December 2018 or Rs 30 afterwards.
He said that under the scheme every eligible family will be given Rs 5 lakh insurance coverage benefit per year wherein 90 per cent will be given by central Government and 10 per cent by State Government.