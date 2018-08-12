Poonch laborer’s killing in KSA: Family rues GoI's inaction to bring back body

Rising Kashmir NewsPoonch, Aug 11:
Eleven days after killing of a laborer from Poonch at Kindom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), his family on Saturday rued Government of India's inaction in bringing the body home.
The 35-year-old man from Zulfikar Ahmad (35) son Mohammad Iqbal of Keri Gultha, Gursai, Mendhar, Poonch was shot dead by a Saudi man on a tiff over some issue at Tareeb area in Saudi Arabia where he was working as laborer on August 1.
“We are very poor and we had requested the government of India especially Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj to ensure that body is brought to Poonch for last rites but to no avail,” the slain man’s family comprising his mother, widow and brother told reporters.
Today the family also reiterated the request to the Ministry of External Affairs to help bring the body home.
Besides, Zulfikar is survived by 3-months old baby. (With inputs from GNS)