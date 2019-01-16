Poonch: Ganai for swift redressal of people’s problems

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, JANUARY 15:
Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai on Tuesday listened to people’s issues and grievances during his visit to this border district, Poonch.
According to an official, around 17 delegations from across the district met the Advisor and projected developmental needs of their respective areas.
District Development Commissioner, Rahul Yadav was present on the occasion.
The delegations included representatives of Civil Society, Bar Association, Municipal Council Poonch and Municipal Committee Surankote, political parties, Students, besides people from rural areas of Poonch, Surankote, Mandi and Mendhar.
The delegations projected demands for augmentation of drinking water, improvement in power infrastructure and construction of new and upgradation of existing roads beside other civic works.
Chairman Municipal Council, Poonch, Sunil Sharma sought adequate funds for the civic body for improving sanitation and beautification of the city.
Municipal Committee Surankote projected the issue of sanitation and demanded Bus Stand at Surankote.
Representatives of Bar Association demanded early completion of work on Mini Secretariat, Qila and Town hall and establishment of University campus at Poonch. They further sought start of work on all pending projects in District Poonch on priority basis. They also raised the demand of construction of embankment on Sher-e-Kashmir Bridge on Poonch River.
Delegation of Civil Society Poonch sought regularization of casual employees in different departments. They also demanded increase in the pension of handicapped persons, minority status to Sikhs besides employment for unemployed youth living along zero line and promotion of Rural Tourism in the district.
Representatives of various Political parties also raised demands and appraised the Advisor about the issues of District Poonch.
The demands included the construction of roads, Water supply schemes and provision of adequate Electricity in far flung areas of Poonch beside recruitment of local unemployed youth as SPOs through special recruitment drives.
A delegation led by Ex MLC Shenaz Ganai demanded the re-appropriation of funds for completion of Jammu University offsite campus at Poonch. She also sought establishment of District Library at Poonch, completion of Buildings, meeting the shortage of staff in schools and expediting the process of promotions and regularization at important posts in School education department. She also demanded early completion of languishing projects in tourism sector to tap the religious, heritage and adventure tourism potential in the district.
Delegations of people of Mandi, Mendhar, Balakote and Surankote also projected the problem of shortage of staff in school Education Department in far flung areas.
A group of people from hilly areas of Surankote demanded construction of individual bunkers in place of Community bunkers. The demands for completion of Shamshaan Ghat Road in Surankote, Bainch Water Lift Scheme and Poonch Chandak Road were also projected. Trade Union Poonch also put forth their demand of regular Zero line meetings between the traders on both sides.
The delegation of students of Degree College Poonch called for organising Student exchange programs, upgradation of college Library beside Bank and Medical facility at the campus. They also demanded introduction of Anthropology, Sericulture and Public Administration subjects in the College.
Advisor Ganai gave a patient hearing to Public delegations and assured them that their demands will be looked into.
To address certain demands, the Advisor issued directions to the concerned officials on the spot. He directed the officers to work diligently hand in hand with newly elected members of Municipalities and elected representatives of rural areas.
Responding to the demands for upgradation of civic amenities, he directed the DC to form monitoring teams to check water, Electricity and Ration supply in snow bound areas.
He further directed the concerned officers to conduct tours of their respective areas and hear public grievances at their level by conducting Administrative camps. He also directed to fix meeting with their officers and other stakeholders at tehsil level and connect more with the people in order to solve the issue by presenting it to the Administrative departments.