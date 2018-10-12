Poonch: Divisional level inter-district Hockey tournament begins

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 11:
Divisional level Inter-District Hockey tournament for Boys and Girls was declared open at Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Poonch.
According to an official, inaugurated by Additional Deputy Commissioner Poonch, Krishan Lal Sharma, the tournament will be played for three days in which fourteen teams comprising of 196 players including 126 boys and 70 girls from four districts are participating.
The inaugural match was played between the teams of Poonch and Rajouri Under -17 Boys category, the official added.
While speaking on the occasion, the ADC motivated the young sports talent and asked them to play with full enthusiasm and sportsmanship.
Among others present on the occasion included Incharge Youth Services & Sports, S Narjeet Singh, Principal BHSS, Sudarshan Kumar, ZPEOs, PETs, Masters, Coaches besides prominent sports personalities from Poonch, Rajouri, Jammu and Kathua districts, the official added.