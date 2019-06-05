Poonch deputation calls on Advisor Sharma

June 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A deputation from Poonch led by MLC Pradeep Sharma on Tuesday called on the Advisor to Governor, KK Sharma and projected several issues related to the District.

As per an official, the issues projected by them include construction of water Filtration Plant at Sathtra Mandi, Circular ring road from Sher-e- Kashmir Bridge to Betar Nallah Poonch, Ring road from for Raja Sukhdev Singh Hospital, Sanction of New Woman Degree College at city, improvement of sewerage/ drainage system and acute shortage of field staff in municipality. They also raised the issue of widening of the roads leading to the Poonch Hospital for the convenience of the patients especially those of the critical care.

The Advisor assured the deputation that the issues projected by them would be redressed by taking them up with the concerned. He said that it is the endeavour of the government to ensure sustained development of the state and providing quality amenities and facilities to people.