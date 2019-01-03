Poonch: DC flags off farmers’ tour

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, January 02:
A group of 15 farmers drawn different areas of the district Poonch was flagged off for 3-day training programme by District Development Commissioner Rahul Yadav, on Wednesday.
According to an official, the training programme is being organized by the department of Agriculture at SUKAST Jammu under National Mission on Agriculture & Technology (NAMET).
The DDC, while interacting with the farmers, exhorted upon them to update their knowledge in Integrated Farming System comprising Crop Production, Vegetable Cultivation, Mushroom growing, Bee Keeping, Vermi Composting, Animal Rearing & cultivation of Spices especially Garlic.
The Chief Agriculture Officer S. InderjeetSingh impressed upon them to interact with the Scientist & Research scholars to know & learn about the latest methodology of crop cultivation.
The DDC also distributed 3 Power Tillers & 2 Tractors under SMAM&PMDP among the farmers. The beneficiaries will get a subsidy of Rs 49000 and Rs 1.25 lakh Power Tillers and Tractors, respectively.
Meanwhile, the DDC inspected Agriculture material (Poly Green houses, Power Sprayer, Plastic Crates, VermiBeds) procured from Agro Industry Development Corporation Jammu for distribution among the farmers under PMDP & spices Development Programme.
A similar type of Exposure Visit within the State of 15 farmers from different areas of Sub Division Mendhar was flagged off by SDM Mendhar Mohammad Afzal Mirza, the official added.