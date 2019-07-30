Poonch admin suspends Lambardar for using ‘derogatory’ language

July 30, 2019 |

The district administration in Poonch on Monday suspended Lambardar Balakote for using “derogatory” remarks against it in an interview circulated on social media.

“A video went viral on social media wherein Mr. Ayaz Khan Lambardar Balakote in an interview is using derogatory remarks against the administration and threatening to close the roads and stop the holy Buddah Amarnath yatra,” reads an order announcing suspension of Khan.

The Lambardar being an employee of the revenue department, order says is required as part of his prime duty to be responsible and help in maintenance of law and order.

“The Lambardar Balakote incited the general public against the administration and tried to create law and order problem in the area,” says the order, a copy of which lies with GNS.

“Keeping in view the above fact and pending inquiry into the matter, Mr. Ayaz Khan Lambardar Balakote is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect,” the order added. (GNS)