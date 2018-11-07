Poonch admin suspends all private weapons licence

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 06:
District Magistrate Poonch, Rahul Yadav, in exercise conferred upon under section 144 of Crpc , suspended all the arms licence issued in favour of residents of Poonch District, either valid for Poonch District, J&K State or All India.
According to an official, he further directed the licence holders to immediately deposit the weapons with concerned police stations.
The weapon holders having licence granted by the District Magistrate of the other districts or by Home Department and putting up in Poonch district shall also deposit weapons in the concerned Police station with immediate effect, he added.
Any person, if found carrying weapon after the issuance of this order will be brought to book and shall be dealt under law, the DC said, adding that, the above order shall not apply to any person lawfully employed on official duties.
Pertinently, this order came into force with effect from zero hours on October 27, 2018 and shall remain effective for a period of two months.