Poonch admin sanctions ex-gratia relief for cross-LoC shelling victims

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
District Development Commissioner, Poonch Rahul Yadav, on Thursday sanctions ex-gratia relief for cross-LoC shelling victims.
According to an official, the decision was taken in a meeting held for the settlement of ex-gratia and other compensations cases of militancy and cross shelling-affected victims here.
The official said that the meeting sanctioned cash compensation for 40 cases wherein 17 private property damage cases and 11 injured cases besides live stock ,crop damages and job cases were taken up in the meeting.
The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Dr Basharat Hussain, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Bashir Ahmed Lone, Xen PWD, all SDMs and Tehsildars, said the official.