Poonch admin organizes cleanliness drive

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
District Administration Poonch on Tuesday organized a cleanliness drive here at DC office complex.
According to an official, District Development Commissioner Rahul Yadav launched the drive in presence of ADC Basharat Hussain, ACR B A Lone, ACD Mukhtar Ahmed and other officers.
The officers led by DC cleaned the office premises and its surroundings.
He directed the district heads of other Departments to observe similar cleanliness drive and dispose-of waste material at their respective offices. He instructed all the district officers to install Swachhta Sarvekshan App and give feedback.
He also instructed to motivate general public and government employees to provide feedback on cleanliness and Swachhta.
Meanwhile, the DDC urged the people of Poonch to supplement the efforts of District Administration and carry similar drives in and around every corner of the township.
He also highlighted the importance of maintaining cleanliness in the current month of festivals which will witness celebration of Independence-Day, Eid-Ul-Azha and Budha Amarnath Yatra, the official added.