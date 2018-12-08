Poonch accident: Daughter-mother among 14 dead, three injured airlifted to Jammu

Nazim Ali ManhasPoonch
The death toll in the Poonch bus accident reached to 14, while three critically injured passengers were airlifted to Jammu for specialised treatment on Saturday.
Among the dead are a two-year-old girl identified as Afia Parveen and her mother Parveen Akhter (35) of Loyal Bella village.
Others deceased in the accident have been identified as Aijaz Ahmad (32) of Sib, Mohd Yasar (10) of Loyal Bella village, Wali Mohd (72) of Barachar, Ghulam Hussain (52) of Chikri and Bashir Ahmad (38), Shariefa (40), Nazia Akhter (17), Gulshan Akhter (21), Mohammad Yousuf (26), Bashir Ahmad (50), Abdula Rashid (45) and Mohd Rashdid (55) all resident of Loran village.
Block medical officer Mandi said that 15 injured passengers were being treated at sub-district hospital Mandi.
Among them, three critically injured persons were airlifted to Jammu for advanced treatment.
The accident happened when a bus rolled down into a deep gorge in Mandi area of Poonch district today morning.
Reports said that a bus bearing registration number JK02W-0445 was on its way to Poonch from Loran when it skidded off the road and rolled down into a deep gorge near Plera after driver lost control over the steering.