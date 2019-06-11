Pompeo says he will visit India this month

June 11, 2019 | AFP/Press Trust of India

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he would visit India this month to forge relations with re-elected Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Pompeo also told reporters on Monday that he would outline the US strategy on the Indo-Pacific in a speech Wednesday in Washington ahead of his trip to New Delhi.

State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus, speaking after Pompeo, said the top US diplomat could leave for Delhi on June 24.

He will also visit Sri Lanka in the aftermath of devastating Easter suicide attacks against Christians.

Pompeo will later join President Donald Trump at the Group of 20 summit in Osaka and on his visit to South Korea, Ortagus said.