Polythene sale

July 02, 2019 | Dear Editor,

This is in response to the article titled “Polethene: A silent killer” by Mohammad Musiab Tali, published in Rising Kashmir on Monday. The article is well written with arguments supporting what we see every day in our state. I would like to throw some light on the menace of polythene and how our government has been watching the disasters that are in the making. In Lal Chowk there are many shops that only sell polythene bags, polythene sheets and various other materials. They sell it as if it were legal. If there is a ban on polythene is the state how are these shops operating? Is the entire government machinery unaware about open sale of polythene is the city, in broad daylight and without any fear whatsoever. It is hard to believe. But the fact is that authorities are involved in the polythene merchandising here. Otherwise how can these people operate their business in complete public view.

Murtaza Hassan