About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
July 16, 2019 | Dear Editor,

Polythene menace

Manufacture of polythene is a source of livelihood for some rather a lucrative business for certain businessmen people but it is a disaster for the public at large. Polythene, a necessary evil is being condemned throughout the world for its adverse effects on environment. We see cleanliness drives being organized by government agencies, students, NGOs over decade but these drives have proved to be mere futile exercises and have failed miserably to curb this menace. These days we see youth coming on roads and collecting polythene from the drains, streams, roads etc with an aim to save the environment from its hazardous effects. But they should realize that such cleanliness drives have been carried on innumerable occasions but despite such drives we witness that the polythene pollution is increasing at an alarming pace and tempo. Time now is to find an effective remedy to this nuisance. Jammu and Kashmir generates alone more than 280 metric tons of plastic waste daily there being no recycling, it ultimately litters the streets and creates garbage damps. Polythene, plastic being non-biodegradable in turn pollutes environment. In the absence of landfill sites and scientific disposal methods the environment day by day becomes more victim of this nuisance. Legally if we see SRO 45 dated 03/02/2107 and sub-section (3) of section 7 of the Jammu and Kashmir state non-biodegradable material management handling and disposal Act 2007, it imposes complete ban on the manufacture, stocking, distribution, sale and use of polythene carry bags, plastic sheets or covers made of plastic sheets, plastic packing’s in the state of J&K. The Honourable High Court has too directed the Municipal departments to implement the polythene ban effectively to make J&K polythene free. So it is clear from the above legal position that students, NGOs, should seek complete ban of polythene from the government besides carrying out cleanliness drives. Polythene producing factories manufacture polythene bags earn crores and government acts as a mute spectator thereby indirectly violates its own laws and rules dealing with the manufacture of polythene bags, despite knowledge that it engulfs public heath in general and environment in particular.

 

Wahid Ali Lone

wahidalilone@gmail.com

Latest News

20mn children were not vaccinated in 2018: UN

20mn children were not vaccinated in 2018: UN

Jul 15 | PTI/AFP
CRPF men saves girl from drowning in Baramulla, video goes viral

CRPF men saves girl from drowning in Baramulla, video goes viral

Jul 15 | Agencies
Over Rs 3 cr welfare loan, relief sanctioned for 316 police personnel

Over Rs 3 cr welfare loan, relief sanctioned for 316 police personnel

Jul 15 | Agencies
NC condemns killing of personal security guard Riyaz Ahmed

NC condemns killing of personal security guard Riyaz Ahmed

Jul 15 | Rising Kashmir News
JUH activists protest against assault of Muslim cleric

JUH activists protest against assault of Muslim cleric

Jul 15 | Agencies
No proposal to recognise one yr Master

No proposal to recognise one yr Master's degree from foreign countries ...

Jul 15 | Press Trust of India
Man stabs wife to death, hangs self in Jammu

Man stabs wife to death, hangs self in Jammu

Jul 15 | Agencies
Protest march in Nashik against lynching incidents

Protest march in Nashik against lynching incidents

Jul 15 | Press Trust of India
Forces launch CASO in Khudwani Kulgam

Forces launch CASO in Khudwani Kulgam

Jul 15 | Agencies
European powers urge de-escalation in Iran nuclear crisis

European powers urge de-escalation in Iran nuclear crisis

Jul 15 | PTI/AFP
12 Army men among 13 killed in Himachal building collapse

12 Army men among 13 killed in Himachal building collapse

Jul 15 | Press Trust of India
Police arrests two drug peddlers in Budgam

Police arrests two drug peddlers in Budgam

Jul 15 | RK Online Desk
After BDS clearance, traffic restored on Rajouri-Poonch highway

After BDS clearance, traffic restored on Rajouri-Poonch highway

Jul 15 | RK Online Desk
14th batch of 5,210 yatris leave Jammu for Amarnath cave

14th batch of 5,210 yatris leave Jammu for Amarnath cave

Jul 15 | Press Trust of India
Babri Masjid demolition case: Special judge seeks 6 months

Babri Masjid demolition case: Special judge seeks 6 months' from SC to ...

Jul 15 | Press Trust of India
Suspicious material found on Rajouri-Poonch highway, traffic suspnded

Suspicious material found on Rajouri-Poonch highway, traffic suspnded

Jul 15 | RK Online Desk
Pak intruder shot dead by BSF in Samba

Pak intruder shot dead by BSF in Samba

Jul 15 | RK Online Desk
India calls off Chandrayaan-2 moon mission over

India calls off Chandrayaan-2 moon mission over 'technical snag'

Jul 15 | Agencies
Three more Amarnath yatries die

Three more Amarnath yatries die

Jul 15 | RK Online Desk
5,000 pilgrims to be allowed to visit Kartarpur Sahib per day: Pak

5,000 pilgrims to be allowed to visit Kartarpur Sahib per day: Pak

Jul 15 | Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
July 16, 2019 | Dear Editor,

Polythene menace

              

Manufacture of polythene is a source of livelihood for some rather a lucrative business for certain businessmen people but it is a disaster for the public at large. Polythene, a necessary evil is being condemned throughout the world for its adverse effects on environment. We see cleanliness drives being organized by government agencies, students, NGOs over decade but these drives have proved to be mere futile exercises and have failed miserably to curb this menace. These days we see youth coming on roads and collecting polythene from the drains, streams, roads etc with an aim to save the environment from its hazardous effects. But they should realize that such cleanliness drives have been carried on innumerable occasions but despite such drives we witness that the polythene pollution is increasing at an alarming pace and tempo. Time now is to find an effective remedy to this nuisance. Jammu and Kashmir generates alone more than 280 metric tons of plastic waste daily there being no recycling, it ultimately litters the streets and creates garbage damps. Polythene, plastic being non-biodegradable in turn pollutes environment. In the absence of landfill sites and scientific disposal methods the environment day by day becomes more victim of this nuisance. Legally if we see SRO 45 dated 03/02/2107 and sub-section (3) of section 7 of the Jammu and Kashmir state non-biodegradable material management handling and disposal Act 2007, it imposes complete ban on the manufacture, stocking, distribution, sale and use of polythene carry bags, plastic sheets or covers made of plastic sheets, plastic packing’s in the state of J&K. The Honourable High Court has too directed the Municipal departments to implement the polythene ban effectively to make J&K polythene free. So it is clear from the above legal position that students, NGOs, should seek complete ban of polythene from the government besides carrying out cleanliness drives. Polythene producing factories manufacture polythene bags earn crores and government acts as a mute spectator thereby indirectly violates its own laws and rules dealing with the manufacture of polythene bags, despite knowledge that it engulfs public heath in general and environment in particular.

 

Wahid Ali Lone

wahidalilone@gmail.com

News From Rising Kashmir

;