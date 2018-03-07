Dear Editor,
This is regarding the report "Where is Polythene Ban" which appeared in the Rising Kashmir's City Page on March 5. I completely agree with the views of the writer that the shopkeepers, vendors continue to flout government directives with administration in deep slumber. The truth is that the polythene is not eco friendly, non-biodegradable material and does not decompose easily. Its use plays major role in environmental degradation. At international, national, state and divisional levels there is a blanket ban on the use of polythene, still its use and the troubles continue in many countries and states with Jammu and Kashmir state at the forefront. Though authorities have been conducting raids on establishments where such products are manufactured time and again and seizing the huge quantum of stuff, imposing fine against the law violators, yet such deep-rooted disease is still continuing. What a commoner feels, unless and until administration and people do not join hands, the nuisance of polythene use would remain a constant feature. Time demands that people should make use of willow baskets, paper bags to carry eatables, vegetables, fruits and other essentials. At the same time the administration has to remain vigilant round the clock.
Fayaz Ahmed Khan
Srinagar Kashmir
