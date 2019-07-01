Polythene: A Silent Killer

July 01, 2019 | Mohammad Musiab Tali

Besides ban, it needs some sustainable alternative

The nature of many of the present day men is showing some strange signs. Nowadays, when it comes to personal convenience, common sense is always put at back foot. Under the slogan of ‘all are doing' man convinces himself and thereby justifies his role while becoming part of many of the day to day growing concerns, be it traffic mismanagement, environmental mess or anything else.

Actually few days back, we had a picnic to one of the famous tourist destination. While en route to the destination, midway after covering a long distance, we bought some fast food to keep ourselves energized. As soon as the food packets were emptied, I requested in a medium tone voice, do collect your empty chips packets in your respective carrying bags, but in the mean time, a friend sitting next to me threw out his empty packet from the window murmuring words, ‘what will happen by not throwing these empty packets on the road side when majority of us are doing the same’.

From there onwards I kept keenly looking at the road side and what surprised me was that for most of the stretch I found discarded bags of polythene and plastic littering everywhere. Even in recent past, famous Kashmiri bloggers uploaded some videos highlighting how the mounds of polythene is taking away shine of our green gold, nature (lakes, forests, wetlands). Besides there are innumerable pictures, videos and sites available all around that provide sufficient insights about how polythene is dominating our surroundings.

Although there has been a blanket ban on polythene entry in our state, yet the achievable results are not significant. Go to the markets and you will find a lot of things are still being sold through this medium even today. Look at the commodities like chicken, meat, fruits, fish, vegetables, milk, cheese, chips, ice cream and so on they all reach to our homes through polythene bags.

There seems to be a link between the kind of foods that are being utilized in our region and the growing entry of the polythene to our environment. Like tons of meat is consumed here on a daily basis and surely all of it finds no better medium other than polythene bags for its easy carrying. Have a look on street foods here, it is fried potato pieces that dominate and yet again it too finds its place in polythene to reach its consumers.

Surely to yield better results in terms of coming out of the polythene mess, something more needs to be done beyond a usual ban. The various measures may be put in place to deal with this menace .

Firstly, polythene that is dominating our markets from years now due to its characteristics like strength, low weight, low cost and its easy handling; then bringing its circulation to a halt in days by means of a ban will never be an easy and a viable option. It needs to be considered beyond ban. It demands a qualitative sustainable alternate and until there is no such alternate available people will continue using it. Therefore, first preference needs to be given to find an alternate and surely that will come from scientific community. They need to be approached and encouraged to find some qualitative alternate for the polythene, so to lead the entire globe in overcoming the polythene mess.

Secondly, the places where polythene are still most frequently used, the government can offer environment friendly carry bags on discounted rates or even free of cost to both customers as well as to the sellers, in order to lure the masses towards new means. Even a separate budget must be put in place to deal with this polythene menace at every level including implementation of scientific means to dump the already amassed mounds of polythene and plastic.

Thirdly, as there are some reports that waste including plastic and polythene is being utilized for road making, the administration may look into the proposal and if found viable, thereby can create a wing to collect such materials from open fields, roads and other busy places, in both rural and urban areas. For this conservancy workers from local area can be hired on a daily remuneration, after providing them all necessary equipments.

Fourthly, there are various instances, I have found myself, wherein consumers amass the polythene bags entering their homes, and thereafter hand them back to neighboring shopkeeper and in return get back some essential commodity. Thus it serves a purpose of using the same polythene again and again, thereby inhibiting the entry of additional new polythene in the environment. Thus without pushing polythene to turn into a litter, there is a need to utilize the same polythene as many times as possible.

Even recently likewise Maharashtra Government issued a refundable surcharge of 50 paise per plastic packet of milk to prompt recycling of plastic milk pouches in the state, the same can be done by our state in connection with various commodities supplied intensively with polythene cover.

Fifthly, one important thing that needs focus is to install as many dustbins as possible at all important locations - outside schools and colleges, in and around bus stands, along busy footpaths and in busy markets and so on. To my own experience, many of the times, I would put any empty chips packet or anything like that in my bag, as I would hardly find any dustbin around. And if any could be found, that would be lying in the space of the road divider, thus practically loosing it purpose of usability.

As our State is an agrarian economy, followed by tourism as a backbone, we need to be extra sensitive with our environmental issues, as the polythene, acting as a silent killer, is a threat to both. On one side it causes decrease in fertility of soil and percolation of water, then at the same time on other side it is getting accumulated as litter across various roads, lakes, streams and tourist places thereby making them look untidy and like dumping sites, hence turning them unattractive.

Surely, the best remedy to bring an end to the polythene mess lies in the efforts at an individual level and besides it lies in the sincere attitude of the administration. Truly, there is nothing like nature as without any discrimination it entertains and sustains us all, and in return it demands nothing. But still with our ignorance and selfish attitude, for the present comfort we are destroying it all. Let’s awake before it is too late. Let’s contribute together to sustain our lifeline, nature.

mmtali106@gmail.com