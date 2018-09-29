Polytechnic Jammu celebrates World Tourism Day

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Sep 28:
World tourism day was celebrated here at Government Polytechnic by organising a function featuring series of events.
According to an official, the function organised by Department of Travel and Tourism started with the signature campaign followed by speeches and presentations by staff and students.
Principal Er Arun Bangotra was the chief Guest who enlightened the students and staff about the importance of the day and advised the students to put their best to seek the opportunities for the promotion of tourism industry in the State, which is a hub of tourism. He also appreciated the steps taken by Travel and Tourism Department for organising such events on the eve of this particular day. While lauding the initiative taken by the students and staff, he emphasised on the importance of professionals required by this industry.
HOD Travel and Tourism, Amit Kumar Sharma, said that India and J&K in particular has tremendous tourism potential and students through their professional training can play a vital role in the development and promotion of tourism.
Lecturer Gagan Pratap Singh spoke on the theme of World tourism day 2018.
Later, Placement certificates were distributed to the students of 5th semester by Davinder Gupta Director Travocare worldwide services Pvt. Ltd. He also provided Rs 10,000/- as start capital to the students for online ticketing through their Travel Agency. Vote of thanks was presented by Lecturer Travel and Tourism Dheeraj Kumar.
Others present were function were Er. Rajiv Kholi HOD I&C, Er. Sukhdeep Singh HOD Civil Engineering, Er. Zia-ul-Haq Kohli HOD Computer Engineering, Rajesh Khajuria, TPO and staff and students of various departments, the official added.