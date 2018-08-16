Pollution uncontrolled

Uncontrolled pollution in the capital city and other districts of Jammu and Kashmir is slowly but gradually taking the state towards a foreseen cataclysm. With solid waste piling up year after year, a portion of which could not be decomposed because of non-biodegradable materials like plastic, the state may not be able to avert the future disaster. To begin with the untreated waste is causing civic problem in the city and urban areas, which will spread to other regions as untreated wastes have to be dumped somewhere. The debate on waste management and treatment of solid waste in the state started years ago in the backdrop of the famous vale losing its charm because of the pollution. On one hand the sewage, which is not solid, is said to pollute various water bodies through drains emptying into them. On the other hand solid waste with materials like plastic and polythene are said to lead to environmental pollution at the filling sites. One example is the Achan site on which the locals living in its vicinity protested and implored the government to shift the filling site. While as municipal authorities have estimated the production of waste that goes in hundreds of tones, there seems to be no clear roadmap to get rid of the waste efficiently. At present the two most methods have been the treatment plants or the filling sites. The government has installed several sewage treatment plants in order to control the growing pollution in the city. But given the quantity of waste produced in the state, they may not be enough to deal with the problem. The government also tried to press upon various commercial and business enterprises to share the responsibility of managing the waste, but it was either half-heartedly supported or altogether rejected by the latter. There is also no clarity on how to dispose the industrial waste and materials that can cause serious health issues to the human population if they get exposed. The most unfortunate development though is that upper reaches and even sites far from human residences are said to be polluted by people who irresponsibly throw away disposable materials mostly made of plastic and polythene. While there is little data to link the weather changes in the state with the growing pollution, but some of the effects can already be discerned by the people. Before the air, water and land in Kashmir turns toxic, people and the government must introspect on how they have made things worse for themselves.