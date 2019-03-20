Polls will clean country, JK of communal yolk: Farooq

March 20, 2019 |

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday asserted party's resolve to fight against machinations aimed at obliterating the special identity and integrity of the state saying with active support of people National Conference will never allow such intrigues to get materialized.

Addressing working committee meeting of Srinagar district here at party headquarters Nawa-e-Subha, party president said, “ Forces as inimical to the special constitutional status of our state will try their level best to go to any extent to weaken the voice of Kashmiris. The forthcoming election is of great importance to us, it provides us with an opportunity to show how passionately we care for our identity and unique status."

He further added, “The communal forces of the country have a singular agenda in mind, which is to fully merge the state with the union of India. However it is up to people now to not allow them succeed in their designs. The communal forces will try to use government machinery; money and muscle to influence the elections. Their Trojan horses and cronies in the state especially in Kashmir will leave no stone unturned to divide the voice of people. However I am sure that people have made it a point not to fall prey to their evil designs. The forthcoming elections provide us an opportunity to clean the country and the state of the communal yolk.”

Party vice president Omar Abdullah while addressing the meet asked the youth National conference functionaries to gear up and put in their efforts to make party stronger at grass roots.

“It is the youth that has to shoulder the responsibility of guarding the unique status of the state. The ensuing general elections are of supreme importance because it will decide the recourse of the state and country at large for next half a decade. So it is rather imperative for us to have a voice that could raise our issues in the parliament, for that we have to strengthen the efforts of Abdullah,” he said.

Party general secretary while addressing the gathering said that the situation is no different from 1977 elections. “Today we have National Conference versus all those forces as are hell bent to destroy our special character. The need of the hour demands us to forge unity and trounce the machinations of all those forces as are contriving to destroy our special status and unique identity,”

“Sher-e-Kashmir used to say that Srinagar s a fortress of national conference. We have to ensure and put in all our efforts to hoist the flag of national conference in the ensuing Lokh Sabha and legislative assembly elections,” he said.

Party senior leaders including provincial president Kashmir Nasir Aslam Wani, Mubarak Gul, Shameema Firdous, Pir Afaq, Ali Muhammad Dar, Irfan shah, G Q Pardesi, Salman Ali Sagar, Ahsan Pardesi, Er. Sabiya Qadri, Mudassir Shahmiri, Younis Gul, Khalid Rathore also spoke on the occasion. The meet was attended by all block presidents, party functionaries and workers of the district Srinagar. The issues concerning the party in view of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections were deliberated upon in the meet.