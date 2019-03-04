Polls only way to defend JK’s interest: Mainstream parties

Junaid KathjuSrinagar, March 03:
The mainstream political parties said elections were the only way out to defend the interest of the State following some controversial decisions taken by the Governor-led State administration.
After taking over the reins of the state, Governor Satya Pal Malik took several “controversial decisions” despite objections by the mainstream political parties.
The government Thursday gave its nod to the promulgation of an ordinance for giving reservation benefits to Schedule Castes and Schedule Tribes in Jammu Kashmir by amending a clause of the contentious Article 370, which gives special status to the State.
As per the official statement, it was recommended by the State Administrative Council (SAC) in its meeting last week to the Government of India.
Recommending to amend Article 370 was among the main such decisions that the Governor’s administration had taken in the past few months that were either against the wishes of previous governments or sentiments of common people.
On February 9, the Governor’s administration granted a separate division for Ladakh, which was part of Kashmir, and ignored Pir Panjal and Chenab valley regions.
On September 8 last year, the Shahpur Kandi Dam project which had been hanging for several years, due to the opposition of the previous successive governments, was signed in presence of Governor Satya Pal Malik and Punjab Water Resources Minister Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria.
Keeping in view the past benefit sharing of water reservoirs, the successive governments were not willing to sign any new treaty with Punjab and decided to build the Shahpur Kandi Dam on its own expenses to get all the benefits.
However, the Governor’s administration went ahead with the deal.
On January 27, the Governor administration revoked the widely-welcomed move of the BJP-PDP government to impose zero stamp duty on the purchase of property, including land, by women of the State.
Though the mainstream political parties objected to it nothing happened.
Again on February 4, despite opposition from the political parties, the State administration inked pact with the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) to execute 850 MW Rattle power project.
The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Jammu Kashmir.
National Conference (NC) Provincial President, Kashmir, Nasir Aslam Wani said apart from highlighting the issue, there was not much a political party could do in absence of an elected government.
“What can we do apart from putting issues in the public domain? The Governor is acting like an elected chief minister,” Wani said.
Calling for early assembly polls, Wani said New Delhi should listen to the voices of people and stop implementing its agenda through the Governor’s office.
“Elections are the solution to end the monopoly of the Governor. Only an elected government can defend the interests of the State,” Wani said.
PDP chief spokesman Rafi Ahmad Mir said the failure of political parties to defend the State’s interest was directly proportional to peoples’ support to put pressure on the Governor’s administration.
Mir said people in Kashmir were so much focused on the political issues that they hardly paid any heed to the governance.
“No political party can do much without people’s support. If people would have rallied behind us on our objection to some of the decisions taken by the Governor, may be that would have stopped Government of India,” Mir said.
Pitching for early assembly polls for having an elected government in the State, Mir said people should come forward to defend the State on administration issues also.
State Congress chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir also said the only way to stop the Governor’s administration from taking “anti-people” decision was to hold assembly polls so that a democratic government would be in place.
“When there is not a popular government, these things are bound to happen. That is why the Congress has been demanding simultaneous Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly polls in the State,” Mir said.
He said as a political party, Congress could only highlight the administrative issues when out of power and make people aware about the repercussions in absence of an elected government.
“What else is in our hands? The Governor rule is also a lesson for those who believe that elected government is irrelevant in the State. Today, they must realise our importance when it comes to safeguarding the interest of the State,” Mir said.