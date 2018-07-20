Polls not for Kashmir’s political solution: BJP

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, July 19:
The state unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Thursday said elections in the State were not meant for the political solution of Kashmir issue but for the basic amenities to the people.
The BJP also said they were ready to go for any polls in the State.
BJP chief spokesman and State President, Ravinder Raina said the party was ready to go for any polls in the State.
“We are ready to start campaigning for polls, and go to public for Panchayat and Municipal elections,” he said. “If the Governor dissolves the Assembly and Election Commission of India (ECI) issues notification for polls, BJP is all set to go for elections any time.”
Earlier, BJP had stated that it would start campaigning for Panchayat polls from south Kashmir.
Raina said the restoration of democratic institutions was inevitable for which the elections were mandatory as people were suffering at gross root level in absence of basic facilities.
He said people were voting only for basic facilities.
“Elections aren’t meant for the political solution of Kashmir issue but polls are meant only to ensure basic facilities including Sadak, Bijli and Pani to the people,” Raina said.
Questioning whether United Jehad Council (UJC) supremo, Syed Salahuddin’s son had joined militancy, or pelted stones, he said the sons of separatist leaders were studying in educational institutes outside the country while some are doing government jobs.
The BJP state president refused to comment over the sedition case filed by Anti-Terrorist Front of India (ATFI) against the former chief minister, Mehbooba Mufti over her remarks.
The section case against Mehbooba was filed over her statement wherein she had stated that more Salahuddins and Yasin Maliks would be born in case New Delhi repeats 1987 and warned of dire consequences if New Delhi engineers a PDP split. KNS