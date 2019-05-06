Polls in Shopian, Pulwama amid unprecedented security today

May 06, 2019 | Javid Ahmad

• Authorities airlift poll staff to Zainapora * Polling station set on fire in Keegam

Owing to challenges from militancy and law and order front, unprecedented security arrangement have been put in place in south Kashmir’s Shopian and Pulwama districts, where voting would be held on Monday in the last-leg of three-phased Lok Sabha elections for restive Anantnag constituency.

Pulwama and Shopian, the militant hot-bed districts, are part of Anantnag LS constituency and the Election Commission had decided to conduct polls in the constituency in three phases keeping in view militant threats and law and order challenges.

The first phase of the polls held in Anantnag district on April 23 recorded 13. 69 % voter turnout while second phase in Kulgam district on April 29 witnessed dismal 10.32 % polling.

A security official said additional forces would be deployed to ensure incident-free polling in the two districts which are spread across six assembly segments—Wachi, Shopian (Shopian district) and Tral, Pampore, Pulwama and Rajpora (Pulwama district).

“Both these districts pose tough challenge for forces,” he said.

He said given that Pulwama and Shopian were “very sensitive”, extra manpower has been provided for these districts for smooth conduct of the polls.

Sources said heavy contingents of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF)—comprising personnel from CRPF, ITBP, SSB— would remain deployed in and around polling stations in the districts.

They said police men would mainly remain deployed inside polling stations while separate CAPF contingents would be on standby to meet any emergency.

Forces will be deployed at major entry and exit points in the districts to keep militant threats at bay while Anti-Riot Groups along with Anti-Riot teams of Police would also remain stationed at various locations to deal with law and order situations.

An official said the polling staff along with the forces would be deployed at respective designated polling stations in the wee hours on Monday.

As many as 695 polling stations have been established in the two districts. Most of the polling stations have been categorised as vulnerable.

Pulwama district has 351,314 electors and Shopian district 171,216 electors.

The polling in the twin districts would start at 7 am and end at 4 pm.

Authorities today airlifted poll staff from district police lines to restive Zainapora area of Wachi constituency, where people were observing shutdown to mourn militant killings.

Meanwhile, unknown persons set on fire a polling station at Keegam, Shopian.

The polling station was set up in a school.

Inspector General of CRPF (operations), Zulfikar Hassain said additional companies of forces have been deployed for peaceful conduct of the last phase of Lok Sabha elections.

“We hope everything passes off peacefully,” he said.

Although 18 candidates are in fray in Anantnag LS seat, the main contest is between PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, State Congress chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir and Hasnain Masoodi of National Conference.