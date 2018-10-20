Polls for development of Kashmir: MoS Home

In Kashmir, Ahir participates in Shastra Pooja
Javid AhmadSrinagar, Oct 19:
Union Minister for Home Affairs, Hansraj Gangaram Ahir Friday said holding elections in Jammu Kashmir was important and that it would give a flip to the development in the State.
He said elections were the biggest and important process in the democracy of the country.
“Government doesn't want to keep this process (elections) different for Kashmir. Conducting of polls was government’s own responsibility," Ahir told reporters on the sidelines of a Dussehra function at BSF's frontier headquarters here.
The MoS Home said, “Elections are important for maintaining peaceful atmosphere in the Valley.”
“The citizens can be deprived of their right to vote. Election will give a flip to development and government funding will be used," Ahir said.
He was reacting to whether there would be any effort for conducting Assembly polls in the State afresh since the State was currently under the Governor's rule.
The PDP-BJP coalition ended in the State in June this year after BJP pulled out of alliance.
The Assembly is still under suspended animation in the State.
However, the Governor's administration conducted Urban Local Bodies (ULB) polls in the State after nearly eight years while the Panchayat polls are also scheduled next month ahead.
Ahir said the situation in Kashmir was under control and the government forces were capable of dealing with militants both within the hinterland and infiltrating from across the Line of Control (LoC).
“There is no rise (in militancy). We have been foiling infiltration attempts and will continue to do so. The troops are fighting the militants,” the MoS Home said.
Ahir also took part in the 'Shastra (weapons) Pooja ' as part of Dussehra celebrations.
In response to a query of Jaish-e-Muhammad militant outfit’s claim on the recent killing and mutilation of BSF constable in Samba district, Ahir said New Delhi does not trust Pakistan or militant outfits.
“We have doubts on sincerity of what the Pakistan government and the militant outfits say. We don't trust either of them. Our charge against Pakistan government stands even today," he said.
Earlier, Ahir addressed the BSF men and lauded their efforts for guarding the International Border (IB) and Line of Control (LoC).
He said the government was taking forward a comprehensive integrated border management system with advanced equipment system.
