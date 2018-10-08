Polls amid beefed up security today

‘Deployment at polling booths as per area vulnerability’
Javid AhmadSrinagar, Oct 07:
Amid tight security arrangements, the government is all set to conduct first phase of Urban Local Bodies (ULB) polls in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.
Senior Police officials said fool-proof security arrangements had been made for the smooth conduct of civic polls.
They said the deployment would be made at polling stations around midnight while contingency plans were also in place in all districts to deal with any abrupt situation.
Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law and Order and Security, Munir Ahmad Khan told Rising Kashmir that no “classification” with regard to sensitivity of polling stations was made in Kashmir.
“There is no classification. Some places are uncontested while some do have contest. Wherever contest is taking place, security arrangements are in place there. The deployment of police and paramilitary forces has been made as per the area and its vulnerability,” Khan said. “The contingency plan has also been made.”
He said since the elections were being held after a long time, it had its own challenges.
“We have kept everything in mind. We are ready to deal with any challenges—law and order as well as militant threats,” the ADGP said.
The civic polls are being held after a gap of eight years with 244 candidates, 231 of them in Kashmir, already declared elected unopposed in the State.
Electronic voting machines (EVMs) would be used in these elections for the first time.
Over 400 companies of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) have been deployed in Kashmir for the election security duty besides Police.
Among them, many companies are also securing the government quarters, hotels and Dak Bungalows in Kashmir where poll candidates have been shifted due to militant threats.
For the past many days, government forces have conducting frisking at many locations in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley to check the movement of militants.
Security grid has also put on extra alert after the killing of two National Conference (NC) workers at Habba Kadal area of Srinagar.
In the first phase, the civic polls would be held in three wards of Srinagar Municipal Corporation—16, 17 and 74, municipal committees of Kupwara, Handwara, Bandipora, Baramulla in north Kashmir, Budgam, Chadoora, Khan Sahab in central Kashmir, Kulgam, Devsar, Achabal, Kokernag, Qazigund in south Kashmir and municipal committees of Kargil and Leh.
Sources said the government forces would take extra caution to ensure free and fair elections while much security would be given to south Kashmir areas due to sensitivity factor linked to militancy and law and order issues.
“Central and north Kashmir will also remain under due security attention,” the sources said.
Meanwhile, in Jammu, polls would be also held in municipal committeesof Bishnah, Arnia, R S Pora, Ghomanhasan, Akhnoor, Jourian, Khour, Municipal Corporation Jammu, Municipal Committees Rajouri, Thanamandi, Nowshera, Sunderbani, Kalakote, Poonch and Surankote.
