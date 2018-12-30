Polling underway in Bangladesh to elect new parliament

RK Web NewsSrinagar
Polling is underway in Bangladesh to elect a new Parliament amid tight security.
Incumbent Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is seeking a fourth term, was the first voter at the Dhaka City College centre in the capital.
Over six lakh security personnel including soldiers and paramilitary border guards have been deployed across the country for smooth conduct of the elections.
More than 10 crore are eligible voters in the elections. According to the Election Commission, 1,848 candidates are contesting for 299 out of 300 Parliament seats. The voting is taking place at more than 40 thousand polling stations.
Bangladesh's telecoms regulator has ordered the mobile operators to shut down 3G and 4G services till this tonight to prevent the spread of rumours and triggering unrest during the elections.