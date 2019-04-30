About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 30, 2019 | Yawar Hussain

Polling station clubbing affects voter turnout

Even after repeated assurances by the Chief Electoral Officer, numerous polling booths in the four assembly segments of Kulgam district were clubbed into a single compound drawing ire of the political parties, polling agents and voters.
As many as 12 polling booths were clubbed into Government Higher Secondary School Qaimoh in Hom Shalibugh area of Kulgam district.
The polling stations included Redwani-A; Redwani-B; Redwani-C; Redwani-D Hawoora-A; Hawoora-B; Qaimoh-A; Qaimoh-B; Qaimoh-C; Qaimoh-D; Qaimoh-E and Qaimoh-F having a total vote of over 10,000.
However, till 11 am, the polling at all 12 stations was dismal.
Talking to Rising Kashmir, National Conference (NC) candidate Justice (Retired) Hasnain Masoodi alleged that the clubbing of booths was a deliberate attempt of New Delhi to derail the election process as they knew very less people would turn out to vote.
He said NC had been continuously raising the issue of clubbing of booths but the Election Commission of India continued to deny it.
Meanwhile, five polling stations in Kulgam assembly segment’s Bugam area were clubbed inside the Government Higher Secondary School Bugam.
The polling stations clubbed included Bugam-C; Bugam-B; Bugam-A; Bugam-D and Hairatpora.
The Congress agents at some of these booths blamed the clubbing for being an impediment for voters to cast their votes.
“In all earlier elections these five booths used to be in their own areas which are 3-4 kilometers from here. Why would a voter walk so many miles to cast a vote,” the Congress agent said.
In Hom Sahlibugh, the polling booth where NC leader and former MLA Abdul Majeed Larmi had his vote was also clubbed and shifted from the area where it was station in 2014 parliament polls.
In Kulgam town, Kulgam-A and Kulgam-B booths were also clubbed in the Cooperative Society building.
In Mirhama, the polling stations Mirhama-A; Mirhama-B; Mirhama-C and Mirhama-D were all clubbed in one building while they were stationed in their own areas in 2014 polls.
All four polling stations witnessed low voting percentage.
In DH Pora area of Noorabad assembly segment, DH Pora-A; DH Pora-B; DH Pora-C and DH Pora-D polling stations were clubbed in the local higher secondary school.
Even though the voting pace was brisk at all the polling stations, the voters and agents of political parties said the percentage would have been higher if the stations were kept at their original places.
In Devsar assembly segment, Bon Devsar’s four polling stations were clubbed in a high school where the voting the percentage was low.
The polling agents at Devsar said in 2014 parliament polls these four polling booths used to be at different locations in the village interiors.
The polling booths of Sopat Tangpora-A and Sopot Tangpora-B of Devsar area of Kulgam were also clubbed and both witnessed a few votes.
The three polling booths of Y K Pora of Devsar assembly segment were also clubbed in a single government school complex.
Since the elections were announced, PDP and NC have been alleging that the Election Commission of India was deliberately resorting to clubbing booths to ensure boycott in order to aid a certain political party.
However, Chief Electoral Officer Jammu Kashmir Shailendra Kumar denied allegations stating that he had not clubbed a single polling station.

