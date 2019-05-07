About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 07, 2019 | Yawar Hussain

Polling staff left to fend for themselves

The polling staff in the twin districts of Shopian and Pulwama on Monday were left to fend for themselves by Election Commission as no food and bedding arrangements were available for the staff since Sunday evening.
Talking to Rising Kashmir, the polling staff deployed at polling station no 14 (Wuyan-D) said the food provided for dinner to them was stale and were provided no breakfast by the authorities.
“We have been forcefully kept on a fast a day before Ramadan by the government,” the polling staff said.
In Batpora polling station set up inside Government Boy’s Higher Secondary school Shopian, the polling staff said they haven’t had any food since Sunday evening.
“We were brought to this polling station at 8 pm on Sunday. And since then we have had no food. We had no quilts also. We couldn’t sleep,” the polling staff said.
They said they were worried about returning to the collection centre as there is a possibility of stone pelting after they leave the school compound.
Interestingly, the polling station was nominated as a model polling station for women voters.
In Shopian-D polling booth, the polling staff said they had to borrow blankets from the school watchmen and the neighbours living near the booth.
“People were gracious enough to give us their blankets,” the staff said.
They said they procured breakfast from a nearby tea seller out of their own pockets.
In Shopian-G polling booth set up in a middle school in Shopian town, the polling staff said they were bound to work in “inhuman” conditions only because of the service rules.
“We don’t want to do this duty. But we are bound to the poll duty anyway,” they said adding given a choice they would not do it ever.
“The forces deployed here have enough to eat. But for us, there is nothing to eat,” they said.
A Presiding Officer posted in the main town Pulwama said providing bedding and food to the polling staff isn’t a herculean task.
“We aren’t asking any special favour from the government. By not providing us food and bedding the government has treated us like animals,” the officer said.
He said the staff has been without food since Sunday evening.
The same complaints about no food and beddings were made by polling staff members in 37 polling booths set up in Pampore, Pulwama, Rajpora and Shopian assembly segments of the Anantnag parliament constituency.
Similar complaints were echoed by polling staff deployed in Kulgam district, which went to polls on April 29.

 

 

