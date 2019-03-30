Polling staff imparted training at R S Pura

March 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Around 170 booth level polling officials deployed for the General Election-2019 on Friday were imparted day-long training at Krishi Vighyan Bhawan at SKUAST-J, R.S Pura.

As per an official, the officials were trained in handling Electronic Voting Machines/VVPATs, maintaining marked copy of electoral rolls and other procedures of poll process. The Presiding and Polling Officers were made aware about their individual duties/responsibilities during the polls.

Earlier, Assistant Returning Officer, Suchetgarh, Chander Parkash Kotwal inaugurated the training in the morning. There are 83 polling booths in Assembly Segment Suchetgarh.