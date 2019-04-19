About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 19, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

Polling staff ‘denied’ refreshment in Srinagar

Polling staff deputed for Srinagar Parliamentary constituency on Thursday complained that they were not given afternoon refreshment and were left hungry in polling booths.
Polling staff from several areas said that as people voting was going they were waiting to get some food but it never arrived.
At Government Higher School Kothibagh, around 12 employees were deputed and they were not provided any food.
“It is 2 PM and no one among us got anything to eat. The administration did not even provide us water,” said an employee wishing anonymity.
“We come from far-flung areas to perform our duties without having breakfast or lunch,” he said.
Another employee said during the 2014 elections they were given refreshment but this time they were neglected by the authorities.
A paramilitary CRPF trooper outside the Kothibagh School said they had to share their lunch with J&K Police.
Similarly, at Mallinson Girls' School, Srinagar, polling staff was left without any refreshment.
“We were left hungry since morning and none among us ate anything,” the polling staff said.
The official said Chief Electoral Officer should take cognizance of the matter so that these things are not repeated in future.
Another employee Mubashir (name changed) said he had to bring food from outside a polling station.
“Amid shutdown, I had to call my relatives to bring food for me,” he said.
The complaints poured in from other areas also as the employees criticized the lackadaisical attitude of the election authorities.
He said former MLA Amira Kadal after casting his vote in the polling booth sent us some food from his home.

 

