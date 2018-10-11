Polling staff clicks photos with Lal Singh inside polling booth in Kathua

BJP leader demands action against officials
SYED AMJAD SHAHJammu, Oct 10:
Controversy erupted in Kathua when two polling officials were seen clicking photographs with the BJP MLA, Choudhary Lal Singh, inside the polling station.
Lal Singh had gone to the polling station at ward number two in Kathua town where his younger brother, Rajinder Singh Babby, is contesting as an independent candidate against BJP.
Lal Singh cast his vote at the polling station and as he was about to leave the polling station, presiding officer and polling officer got up and requested him for a photo.
“They clicked a photograph from the mobile phone inside the polling station with Lal Singh and then, the BJP MLA left the polling station,” said the eyewitness.
The incident has angered BJP candidate Advocate Shashi Paul as well as Congress candidate Love Singh contesting from the ward.
Though there was no formal complaint lodged against the polling staff, BJP candidate, Adv Shahi Paul told Rising Kashmir that such things were unacceptable.
“If unlawful activity has happened in the polling station, it is wrong and if it is not a violation within the ambit of law, then what is it,” said Paul said.
Paul demanded that the two officials should face action from the authorities concerned. “Observer is not efficient who has not taken any cognizance over the incident. I have not filed a complaint when the photo is in public domain, does it still require a complaint to be filed?” he said.
“I somewhere feel that Chief Election Commissioner, Jammu and Kashmir, Shalin Kabra has not done the exercise to conduct elections. Like, I had challenged nomination of Rajinder Singh Babby (younger brother of Choudhary Lal Singh) but election commission did not take any action even as I had sent documents to ECI. Babby allegedly had encroached state land and also lodged a complaint against Returning Officer. But there was no action,” he alleged.
The BJP candidate alleged that “During scrutiny, I had submitted documents before the Returning Officer with proof. Babby is occupying state land illegally. He is an encroacher still his nomination was not cancelled.”
As per sources BJP’s MLA and chairman of Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan (DSS) Choudhary Lal Singh has allegedly fielded six candidates (as independent candidates) in six wards (out of seven where one was declared as elected unopposed) in Lakhanpur against BJP.
These six candidates, they said, are grass root workers of Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan (DSS) – the organization which is headed by Choudhary Lal Singh as chairman.
Meanwhile, sister-in-law of Choudhary Lal Singh is contesting from ward number 18 in Kathua against a BJP candidate.
Pertinently, after series of public rallies across Jammu division including Kathua, Samba, Jammu, Udhampur and Reasi, Choudhary Lal Singh has tried to emerge as single leader tallest leader from Jammu plains where BJP is presently facing resentment among the public following alliance of the rightwing party with the Kashmir based PDP.