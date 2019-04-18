Polling begins in Srinagar PC on dull note

April 18, 2019 | Agencies

Polling began on a very dull note in Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency (PC), spread over three central Kashmir districts of Srinagar, Badgam and Ganderbal, where over 12.95 lakh voters will exercise their democratic right to elect their representatives from among the 12 candidates, including former chief minister Dr Farooq Abdullah seeking re-election.

The first phase of polling in Baramulla PC on April 11 was by and large peaceful apart from an incident in which a minor was killed in forces action on demonstrators when poll parties were leaving after the polling.

Unprecedented security arrangements had been made to instill confidence among the voters to come out and cast their ballots following boycott and strike called by Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL). The authorities have suspended mobile internet service in the constituency as a precautionary measure to prevent rumours.