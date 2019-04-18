Poll parties dispatched in GPS-fitted vehicles in Kathua: DEO

April 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

In order to ensure smooth conduct of polling in second phase of Lok Sabha elections in district Kathua, polling parties for five assembly segments of Kathua were dispatched on Wednesday amid incessant rains.

As per an official, Bani, Basohli, Kathua, Billawar and Hiranagar segments are part of Udhampur Parliamentary Constituency which is going to polls on 18 April.

A total of 709 polling parties, including reserve staff, under the supervision of District Election Officer, Vikas Kundal were dispatched to their respective polling stations along with EVMs and VVPATs. The district administration had made adequate arrangements for polling parties. The DEO informed that all the polling parties were dispatched in a GPS fitted vehicle which can be monitored from the control room.

Of the total 709 polling stations in the district, 15 have been identified as hypersensitive, 300 as sensitive and 394 as normal, Kundal informed and stated that 25 polling stations were established as model polling stations in Kathua whereas, 4 polling stations were established to facilitate female electors.

ACR Kathua, Devinder Paul, all AROs of respective assembly constituencies, Nodal Officer for EVM/VVPAT, Sanjeev Rai Gupta and other concerned officers were present on the occasion, the official added.