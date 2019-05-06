About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 06, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Poll parties dispatched for various polling stations in Shopian: DEO

245 polling parties along with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) and other election material were dispatched for the conduct of polls in two Assembly segments of District Shopian (35-Wachi and 36-Shopian) which is going to polls on 6th of May 2019.
The official spokesperson said the District Election Officer (DEO) Shopian, Dr. Owais Ahmed visited various polling stations across the district to took stock of the arrangements put in place to conduct the elections peacefully. He informed that eight Model polling stations have also been established in the district. He said that out of 245 polling parties 127 have been sent to 36-Shopian and 118 to 35-Wachi.
DEO emphasized upon the Zonal/sector Magistrates and Zonal/Sector Officers of the Police to evolve better coordination to ensure effective and transparent polling. He impressed upon the Zonal and Sector Magistrates to ensure that poll parties must reach their destinations well in time. He entrusted upon the polling parties to work with utmost dedication and devotion for successful completion of polls in the district.
SSP Shopian informed that foolproof security arrangements have been made for safe and hassle-free transportation of polling staff and material.
Earlier in the morning, the polling parties reported at their respective dispatch centers where EVM, VVPAT and other election material made available to them.
Additional Deputy Commissioner, Deputy District Election Officer, Assistant Commissioner Revenue and other senior officers of police and Civil Administration were also present.

