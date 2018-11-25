Poll bound areas observe shutdown

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 24:
On the call of Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), a complete shutdown was observed in poll-bound areas of Kashmir on Saturday.
The third phase of Panchayat elections were held in the State today.
The poll bound areas of Kashmir included Kralpora, Meelyal, Reddi Chokibal, Handwara in Kupwara, Sumbal in Bandipora, Rohama in Baramulla, Ganderbal, Soibugh and Surisyar in Budgam, Keller in Shopian observed shutdown.
The shops and other business establishments remained closed in poll-bound areas while public transport also remained off the roads.
The JRL had called for election boycott and shutdown in poll-bound areas in phase-III of Panchayat Polls.
Authorities suspended mobile Internet speed services in poll-bound areas of the valley as a precautionary measure. (CNS)