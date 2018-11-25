About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Poll bound areas observe shutdown

Published at November 25, 2018 01:35 AM 0Comment(s)282views


Poll bound areas observe shutdown

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Nov 24:

On the call of Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), a complete shutdown was observed in poll-bound areas of Kashmir on Saturday.
The third phase of Panchayat elections were held in the State today.
The poll bound areas of Kashmir included Kralpora, Meelyal, Reddi Chokibal, Handwara in Kupwara, Sumbal in Bandipora, Rohama in Baramulla, Ganderbal, Soibugh and Surisyar in Budgam, Keller in Shopian observed shutdown.
The shops and other business establishments remained closed in poll-bound areas while public transport also remained off the roads.
The JRL had called for election boycott and shutdown in poll-bound areas in phase-III of Panchayat Polls.
Authorities suspended mobile Internet speed services in poll-bound areas of the valley as a precautionary measure. (CNS)

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top