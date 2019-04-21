Poll battle shifts to Anantnag

April 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District-wise polling on April 23, 29, May 6

The poll battle has now shifted to Anantnag parliamentary Constituency, which is spread over four south Kashmir districts of Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian and Pulwama, where 13.93 lakh voters would decide the fate of 18 candidates in three phases -- April 23, April 29 and May 6.

Former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, state Congress president G A Mir, Justice (retd) Hasnain Masoodi of NC, Sofi Yousuf of BJP and Chaudhry Zaffar Ali of Peoples Conference are among the 18 candidates seeking mandate from the constituency, where polling will be held in three phases because of security reasons.

Though all political parties, including National Conference (NC), PDP, BJP and Congress organised poll meetings under very heavy security cover, majority people remained indifferent to election process.

CPI(M), which has not fielded any candidate, is supporting NC nominee from Anantnag constituency.

The Election Commission (EC) has decreased the polling hours by two hours in the constituency. The polling would be held between 7 am to 4 pm for security reasons.

The parliamentary seat has 1397272 registered voters including 720337 males 672879 females and 35 transgender voters. These include 4021 service electors (3991 males and 30 females).

In Anantnag district, the polling would be held on April 23, in Kulgam district on April 29 and in Pulwama and Shopian districts on May 6.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has established 1842 polling stations to facilitate smooth polling.

The district Anantnag, which is going to polls in the first phase, has 6 Assembly segments of Anantnag, Doru, Kokernag, Shangus, Bijbehara and Pahalgam. The District has 529256 electors including 269603 males, 257540 females, 2102 service electors (2102 male and 11 female) and 11 transgender voters. For smooth polling the ECI has setup 714 polling stations in the district.

Kokernag Assembly segment has the highest number of 93694 voters (48742 males and 44948 females) while Doru has the lowest 78653 electors, including 40764 males and 37889 females.

Assembly segment Bijbehara has 93289 voters (47067 males and 46222 females), Shangus 88374 voters (45360 males and 43010 females), Pahalgam 86614 (44115 males and 42498 females) and Anantnag 86530 (43555 males and 42973 females).

The highest 46222 female voters are in the assembly segment of Bijbehara. Among the assembly segments of Anantnag district, Shangus has a total of 1031 service electors which is highest in the district.



