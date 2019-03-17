Poll alliance with Congress only after seat sharing agreement: Omar

March 17, 2019 | Agencies

The National Conference is open to a pre-poll alliance if Congress agrees to its seat sharing arrangement for upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Vice President Jammu and Kashmir National Conference and former chief minister Omar Abdullah said.



"Yes, we recieved an offer from Congress but we have been very clear on taking forward any alliance plans only if our candidates are to contest all the Lok Sabha seats in Kashmir, " he told reporters at Dak Banglow Anantnag on the sidelines of a party function on Sunday.



Omar said by not holding simultaneous polls in Jammu and Kashmir, people were beong denied a chance to elect their representatives.



On former IAS officer Shah Faisal launching his party, Omar said , "It remains to be seen if Shah Faesal and his party will have anything new to offer," he said.



He said as Chief minister he never felt the need to ban Jamaat-e-Islami.



"Omar said it was pointless to expect any progress on resolution of Kashmir issue till elections were held both at the Centre and State levels.

(GNS)