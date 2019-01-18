Politics over Kartarpur corridor must stop: AAP

AgenciesSrinagar
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesman and MLA Kultar Singh Sandhwan has appealed all political parties to come forward to stop the 'cheap politics' over the historic Kartapur corridor, saying that the process of having ‘darshan’ at the gurudwara Kartarpur sahib dedicated to Guru Nanak Dev be kept simple and hassle-free for the teeming millions of devotees visiting the shrine from across the world.
In a statement here on Friday, Sandhwan accused the erstwhile SAD-BJP and the ruling Congress party of playing cheap politics over the issues surrounding the Panth, Punjab and Punjabiat for cheap political ends. He said such cheap political gimmicks end up in a palpable disquiet among the believers, besides causing hurt to their religious sentiments.
He accused Capt Amarinder Singh and the Badal for playing politics over the Kartarpur corridor to earn some political brownie points.
Ever since the groundbreaking ceremony happened, there has been a fierce slugfest between both the parties to take credit for the historic corridor becoming a stark reality. In the run-up sometimes, Navjot Singh Sidhu, who had played a significant role in the process of making it happen, becomes the target of both Captain and the Badals, or Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who had always opposed the move on Kartarpur corridor, outdoing Navjot Singh Sidhu during the ground-breaking ceremony merely to grab eyeballs.