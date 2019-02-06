About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Politics of Congress and BJP driven by Hindutva: Mehbooba

Published at February 06, 2019 03:28 PM 0Comment(s)1221views


Press Trust of India

Srinagar

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti Wednesday said it was difficult to differentiate between the Congress and the BJP as the politics of both parties was driven by Hindutva.

"The Yogi government (Uttar Pradesh) withdrew cases against accused in Muzaffarabad riots. The Madhya Pradesh government slapped PSA (NSA) against three accused of cow slaughter. From UP to MP, political lines are getting blurred and it is difficult to differentiate between the Congress and the BJP. Hindutva drives the real politics in modern India," Mehbooba said in a tweet.

She was commenting on the decision of the Congress government in MP to invoke National Security Act against three persons accused in a cow slaughter case and the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh recommending withdrawal of 38 criminal cases against 100 accused in the Muzaffarnagar riots of 2013.

 

