March 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Politicization of bureaucracy unacceptable: JKNPP

JKNPP on Tuesday staged a protest demonstration outside the office of Chief Electoral Officer J&K against what it termed as “politicization of bureaucracy in the state and open promotion of a particular political party by certain unscrupulous officers”.

As per a statement, the angry protestors raised slogans against BJP for allegedly “sheltering such officers and sought strict action against delinquent officers acting as political agents”.

Party chairman, Harsh Dev Singh, while addressing mediapersons later on re-iterated the demand for removal of “biased and corrupt officers” from sensitive postings.
“Placement of several such officers on prime positions during ensuing elections was highly unjust and capricious as they could influence the polls in a big way. He regretted that despite repeated complaints against some of such officers, the govt had failed to take action against them thereby revealing the vested interests of the helmsmen in giving them sensitive postings.”
“I regret non-initiation of action for abuse of position and authority by reckless government functionaries for furthering political prospects of their political masters.”

Asserting that the slogan of free and fair elections “could not materialize under the motivated and prejudiced officers”, Singh called for indulgence of ECI for shifting of “such officers from prime positions besides initiation of action against those who were overzealously working under the tutelage of politicians and promoting their interests in utter disregard for civil service regulations and election laws”.
“Such transgressions into the political arena by unscrupulous officers had threatened the very concept of liberal democracy as opposition leadership was being bullied and embarrassed,” he said.
“These officers were further resorting to political victimization with several complaints against them in Udhampur district having been overlooked by a politicized bureaucracy.”

Seeking action on a few of the complaints lodged by the Panthers Party in the past, Singh pointed out that a “Dy. SP in District Udhampur had openly campaigned for BJP during Municipal elections in October-November 2018 besides using his subordinate police personnel to propagate his political philosophy”.
“The said officer had now been threatening the people in his jurisdiction to desist from attending political rallies of JKNPP or else they would be booked in false cases,” he alleged.
“The supporters of NPP were being threatened, intimidated and implicated in false cases with even their basic rights as free citizens having been suspended, he maintained. Likewise some local BDOs of RDD especially of Block Majalta, Block Chanunta, Block Parly Dhar of District Udhampur were openly announcing to release the wages and other dues of labourers and Jobs card holders under MGNREGA to only those claimants who agreed to support the candidates of a particular political party,” he alleged.
“How could free and fair elections be possible when the govt functionaries had openly waded into the domain of politics and were working in furtherance of the political interests of their masters?” questioned Singh.
Urging upon the ECI and CEO J&K to take cognizance of the “brazen politicization of administration”, Singh said that NPP will continue to agitate the matter in all possible foras till action was initiated against such officers”.

 

JRL calls shutdown tomorrow against Rizwan custodial death

JRL calls shutdown tomorrow against Rizwan custodial death

Mar 19 | Rising Kashmir News
APSCC reiterates demand for fresh probe into Chattisinghpora killings

APSCC reiterates demand for fresh probe into Chattisinghpora killings

Mar 19 | Agencies
ED attaches 13 assets in alleged funding against Salahuddin

ED attaches 13 assets in alleged funding against Salahuddin

Mar 19 | Press Trust of India
Centre misusing NIA to target Kashmiris: Soz

Centre misusing NIA to target Kashmiris: Soz

Mar 19 | Agencies
Woman jumps into river in Srinagar, rescued by passerby

Woman jumps into river in Srinagar, rescued by passerby

Mar 19 | Agencies
Increment only after students enrolled in Govt Schools, states Jammu C ...

Increment only after students enrolled in Govt Schools, states Jammu C ...

Mar 19 | Agencies
Drug peddler arrested, contraband recovered in Srinagar

Drug peddler arrested, contraband recovered in Srinagar

Mar 19 | Agencies
60-year-old man crushed to death by train in Kashmir

60-year-old man crushed to death by train in Kashmir

Mar 19 | Agencies
Police arrest 2 bovine smugglers in Kathua

Police arrest 2 bovine smugglers in Kathua

Mar 19 | Press Trust of India
Spontaneous shutdown, clashes in Awantipora against youth's custodial death

Spontaneous shutdown, clashes in Awantipora against youth's custodial ...

Mar 19 | Rising Kashmir News
GoI

GoI's 'repressive approach' forces Kashmiri youth to take up arms: Mehbooba

Mar 19 | Rising Kashmir News
Police, magisterial probe launched in Pulwama youth's custodial death

Police, magisterial probe launched in Pulwama youth's custodial death

Mar 19 | Rising Kashmir News
Pulwama youth

Pulwama youth's custodial death 'unacceptable': Omar

Mar 19 | Rising Kashmir News
Death toll rises to 89 in Indonesia floods

Death toll rises to 89 in Indonesia floods

Mar 19 | AP/Press Trust of India
Pak SC to hear Sharif

Pak SC to hear Sharif's bail appeal on medical grounds

Mar 19 | Press Trust of India
Youth dies in Police custody in Srinagar

Youth dies in Police custody in Srinagar

Mar 19 | Javid Ahmad
Cleric among 11 detained during nocturnal raids in Pulwama

Cleric among 11 detained during nocturnal raids in Pulwama

Mar 19 | Javid Sofi
Terrorist behind mosque attacks will face

Terrorist behind mosque attacks will face 'full force of law': NZ PM

Mar 19 | AFP/Press Trust of India
India, Pak armies trade fire along LoC in Sunderbani, Akhnoor

India, Pak armies trade fire along LoC in Sunderbani, Akhnoor

Mar 19 | Rising Kashmir News
UN received 259 sexual exploitation, abuse allegations in 2018: report

UN received 259 sexual exploitation, abuse allegations in 2018: report

Mar 19 | Press Trust of India
BJP

BJP's Sawant sworn in as Goa CM

Mar 19 | Press Trust of India
IUST postpones exams scheduled today

IUST postpones exams scheduled today

Mar 19 | Rising Kashmir News
