Politicians owe Rs 42.4 lakh power fee to PDD

Junaid KathjuSrinagar, Dec 22:
Many prominent politicians of different parties, who have availed the government accommodations, owe electricity charges worth Rs 42.4 lakhs to the Power Development Department (PDD).
As per the official figures, a total of Rs 42,42,522 electricity bill of politicians is pending till August 31 this year.
Among the prominent political leaders who owe money to PDD include PDP leader Sartaj Madni, whose total outstanding is Rs 3.78 lakh, PDP leader Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura who owes Rs 1.21 lakh, PDP leader Mohammad Shafi Bhat who owes Rs 1.84 lakh, Abdul Gani Vakil owes Rs 4.20 lakh and National Conference (NC) leader Akbar Lone has total outstanding balance of Rs 79367.
Similarly, Fayaz Ahmad Mir of PDP owes Rs 1.16 lakh to PDD, Javid Ahmad Dar of NC owes Rs 1.52 lakh, Mohammad Shafi Niaz of Congress owes Rs 1.32 lakh, Abdul Rashid Dar of Congress owes Rs 2.94 lakh, Saifullah Mir of NC owes Rs 91,720, Noor Mohammad Sheikh of PDP owes Rs 68,281, Ali Mohammad Dar of NC owes Rs 64,528, Bali Bhagat of BJP owes Rs 50,397, Mohammad Shafi Uri of NC owes Rs 45,450 and Nazir Ahmad Laway of PDP owes Rs 24162 to the PDD.
Deputy Director Estates Fayaz Ahmad Fayaz told Rising Kashmir as per rules legislators and government officials have to clear their electricity dues before vacating the official accommodation.
“The MLAs and government employees have their own agreement with the PDD. So, before leaving the residence they have to clear all their electricity bills,” he said.
Fayaz said for bungalows and flats of ministers, the electricity bill is paid by the respective departments.
Many ex-legislators and ex-ministers are yet to vacate the government accommodations after the dissolution of State Assembly on November 21.
As per official figures, out of 87 ex-MLAs of last Assembly, only nine have so far surrendered their official residence while rest are still occupying official flats and bungalows.
The information was provided by the PDD after an RTI activist M M Shuja filed an RTI seeking details about the outstanding amount of various central as well as state departments operating in Kashmir division till August 31, 2018.