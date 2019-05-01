Politicians massively using of ‘dirty money’ in ongoing LS polls: JKNPP

May 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Chairman JKNPP and former Minister, Harsh Dev Singh, on Tuesday alleged that the massive use of dirty money by politicains during the ongoing elections was killing the soul of democracy in India.

“With several crores being incurred on individual elections especially by the big parties by hiring aircrafts, choppers, chartered planes, engaging film stars and actors for campaigns, purchasing TV channels and media for party publicity and using money power to bribe and influence the voters had reduced democracy to a farce,” Singh, as per a statement, said while addressing public meetings in Nakki and Bharnara villages of Tehsil Majalta.

He alleged that unprecedented use of money power in the said elections had killed the soul of democracy.

He said that the slogans of “level playing field and of curbing the use of money power in elections had proved mere hyperboles and used as window dressing for the gullible”.

He said that “the brazen display of money power in current elections was an antithesis to free and fair elections.”

“Fast changing political narrative in the country had rendered democracy redundant. Most alarming aspect of such money politics was its brazen disregard by authorities concerned and ECI.”

“Non-initiation of any action against anyone despite huge currency notes having been recovered in a truck during Anantnag elections last week was regrettable.”

He further deplored “open transpiration of currency notes in vehicles in Banaras last week as disclosed in social media with none made answerable or accountable”.

“Likewise no notice was taken of thousands of busses used to ferry people to make the Varanasi rally of PM Modi successful wherein millions were expended.”

“Despite regular reports of black money being transported during elections by politicians including huge bundles of cash noticed in the cavalcades of Ministers and Chief Ministers, the concerned authorities seemed to have shut their eyes.”

Singh further expressed dismay over the alleged “open defiance of expenditure norms” of ECI by BJP, Congress and DSS in Udhampur Parliamentary constituency.

“Thousands of buses and matadors were used to ferry passengers to Kathua on April 14th to attend the BJP election rally addressed by Narendra Modi and party candidate Jitendra Singh in which several crores were spent on transport, podiums, pandals, chartered planes besides banners, hoardings and other publicity materials and campaigns.”

“Likewise, in the BJP rally addressed by its party chief Amit Shah in Udhampur to canvass for the same candidate, thousands of vehicles had been hired without any accounting having been given for that,” said Singh.

He added that similarly, campaign through helicopters was carried out in all assembly segments by BJP and Congress in which millions and crores were spent without any accountability whatsoever.

He alleged that even the DSS candidate from Udhampur spent several crores on his campaign without revealing the sources and without accounting for the same in the Expenditure registers. “With democratic rights of the poor opponents having been guillotined by use of illegitimate money, PM Modi’s slogan of ushering clean politics had proved to be yet another Jumla.”

