Politicians making fortunes out of people’s sufferings: Rasheed

‘Probe assets of IAS, IPS officers’
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Independent Lawmaker and MLA Langate Engineer Shiekh Abdul Rasheed on Sunday asked Governor, Satya Pal Malik to take immediate steps in backdoor appoinments and alleged administrative breakdown of the state.
Rasheed in a statement issued to press alleged that Governor’s revelations and concerns about ill governance, backdoor entries, and other administrative failures were nothing new but whatsoever has been happening here during past seventy years has the full patronage of New Delhi.
“Those ruling the state have made fortunes out of sufferings of Kashmiri people with the full consent of New Delhi, only to ensure that its proxies enjoy a wealthy and charming life,” he said.
Rasheed said, “Governor by his daily based untruthful statements on behest of Delhi is trying to prove that Kashmir dispute is about governance but the fact is that J&K dispute is a political issue and needs a resolution through right to self-determination,” he said, adding “Let Malik not forget that a particular class of politicians and bureaucrats have been given free hand all the times to suppress voices of masses. The job of the governor is not to speak about political issues but he has a limited role till the democratically elected government is in place.”
“Whatsoever Governor was speaking day in and day out is not his domain and he is just speaking only what his masters in New Delhi ask him to speak,”he said.
Rasheed asked Governor to probe the assets of IAS and IPS officers of the State. “Some of the IAS, IPS officers too have taken undue advantage of political dispute,” he said.
While reacting to Bipin Rawat’s claim that Pakistan is taking revenge of India’s role in the independence of Bangladesh by supporting Kashmiris said that Rawat has spoken the “partial truth.”
“Rawat should not forget that Pakistan is a party to the dispute and one-third of J&K is under control of Pakistan, as such Pakistan has to be taken on board for the final settlement. Rawat knows better that from UN resolutions to Shimla and Tashkand agreements Pakistan has been accepted as one of the stakeholders to the J&K dispute.” “However if Rawat really feels Pakistan is creating trouble in Kashmir to take revenge of India’s role in the partition of Pakistan then he must collect courage to own the guilt of getting more than one lakh Kashmiris killed and huge properties destroyed in J&K.”
He said Rawat has given a moral right to Pakistan in doing all that what India calls interference in India’s internal affairs.
“If that is the case New Delhi should confess that by facilitating partition in Pakistan it has put the entire sub-continent to flames and should apologize sooner than later for making Kashmir a battlefield,” Rasheed said.