About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 06, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Political worker killings not linked with security withdrawal: Governor

Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday said that the killing of political workers in Kashmir valley cannot be interlinked with the recent withdrawal of security from certain people.

He was responding on the recent killing of BJP leader in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Malik termed the killing of political workers "unfortunate" and said that they were not “categorised”.

“We will sit within few days time and discuss the withdrawal of security. Also, Chief Secretary will see if security withdrawal played any part in these killings or not,” Governor told reporters after taking guard of honour at civil secretariat here.

He said that voting was only option with the people and all the parties should try to reach out to the people.

On the assembly elections in the state, Governor said that it is for the election commission to decide when to hold the assembly polls.

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 06, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Political worker killings not linked with security withdrawal: Governor

              

Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday said that the killing of political workers in Kashmir valley cannot be interlinked with the recent withdrawal of security from certain people.

He was responding on the recent killing of BJP leader in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Malik termed the killing of political workers "unfortunate" and said that they were not “categorised”.

“We will sit within few days time and discuss the withdrawal of security. Also, Chief Secretary will see if security withdrawal played any part in these killings or not,” Governor told reporters after taking guard of honour at civil secretariat here.

He said that voting was only option with the people and all the parties should try to reach out to the people.

On the assembly elections in the state, Governor said that it is for the election commission to decide when to hold the assembly polls.

News From Rising Kashmir

;