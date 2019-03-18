About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 18, 2019 |

Political uncertainty in Kashmir outcome of BJP’s wrong policies: Tarigami

 Senior CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami Sunday said the unending political uncertainty in Kashmir is the outcome of the BJP government’s wrong policies.
Tarigami said Kashmir is in constant chaos and the new realities are being sketched under the shadow of guns and the BJP’s aggressive, muscular Kashmir policy.
“The BJP’s toxic agenda is reflected in the beatings of Kashmiri students, businessmen and employees across the country. When the government acted as a mute spectator, the Supreme Court had to intervene,” he said.
More than three year of BJP-PDP alliance, he said has left the state in a quagmire of violence, polarisation and crisis. “The words and deeds of BJP and PDP leaders don’t match as they claimed so much when they entered into an alliance and ultimately left the state in perils.”
Tarigami stressed for dialogue with all stakeholders, including the voices of dissent. “Death and destruction has virtually taken over and the saner voices have become the causality. Votes and ideologies apart, can the entire mainstream and separatist parties have internal dialogue as to how some relief could be given to the people of the state.” Tarigami asked.
“Can’t all of us (mainstreams and separatists) have dialogue on some fundamental issues if the government of India isn’t willing to hold dialogue? Why have we become mere spectators to the miseries of common people? By issuing mere statements on every issue, we can’t absolve ourselves from our responsibilities. Can’t all of us in Jammu and Kashmir, including voices of dissent, have some common approach to give some respite to the people of the state.”

