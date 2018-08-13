Political prisoners tortured, harassed in Tihar: TeH

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, August 12:
Tehreek-e-Hurriyat (TeH) chairman, Mohammad Ashraf Sehraie Sunday lashed out on Jail authorities of Tihar over “barbaric and inhuman” treatment towards Dukhtran-e-Millat leaders.
In a statement he said that Aasiya Indrabi and her two associates Fehmeeda Sofi and Nahida Nasreen were placed in a solitary confinement in three separate cells.
He said: “We have reports that they are being targeted inhumanely. We want tell the government they are political prisoners yet were matted out worst treatment and putting women folk in a solitary confinement is a barbaric act.’
They are being tortured psychologically, mentally and physically, he said, adding: “These political prisoners too have rights according to Geneva Convention to which India is a signatory. So they must be dealt with according to that.”
“The vengeful treatment to which they are subjected to during the detention included off and on solitary confinements posing a great threat to their lives,” he said, adding: “Unavailability of medicines and medical care and sub-standard quality of food is taking toll on their health. Even the visitors and relatives who come to see them in jail are also harassed and tormented by the jail authorities.”
Chairman Tehreek-e-Hurriyat said that relatives of Aasiya Indrabi, Fahmeeda Sofi and Nahida Nasreen revealed that they are being provided food through locked iron bars and not allowed to come out of the solitary confinement.
In his statement on Sunday Sehraie condemned the arrest spree in various parts of Kashmir, accusing the government of declaring war on people on the eve of their 15 August.
He said: “India has no moral and political authority to observe such till their illegal rule continue in Kashmir. Such suppressive steps would never dislodge resistance leaders from taking the struggle to its logical conclusion.’
Shehraie said police, army and other agencies have “formally launched a crackdown on resistance leaders and activists under garb of so-called Independence day”.
He said police have arrested Gh. Hassan Bhat, Ashiq Hussain Sofi of Khanyar, Shakeel Ahmad Khan and Fayaz Ahmad of Chadoora, and Ishfaq Ahmad Khan who is lodged in a police station Rajbagh since last one week.
He also paid tributes on the first anniversary of Mohammad Yaseen Yatoo.