Political prisoners not released on Eid

June 05, 2019 | Javid Ahmad

The release of political prisoners in Jammu Kashmir is unlikely to take place this Eid-ul-Fitr as the State administration led by Governor Satya Malik did not issue any order in this regard so far.

The previous governments used to release political prisoners, including separatist leaders or youth booked for stone pelting, on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr as a “goodwill gesture” so that they could celebrate the festival with their families.

Last year, the then PDP-BJP coalition government led by Mehbooba Mufti had released 115 prisoners, found not involved in serious crimes or with least involvement, on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr.

However, this Eid no such decision was taken by the Governor’s administration in the State.

On Monday, Governor Malik said he was unaware that political parties were demanding the release of political prisoners.

“We will see what can be done and what can’t be done after giving it a due thought,” the Governor said.

Earlier, mainstream and separatist leaders had been demanding the release of political prisoners on Eid.

The government, according to sources, was working hard to ensure maintenance of peace and normalcy in the State and believes that the release of political prisoners could derail the efforts and put an adverse impact on the law and order situation.

Over 100 separatists leaders are lodged in various jails of the State and outside in different cases.

The administration’s decision not to release any prisoner on Eid comes amid continuous anti-militancy operations and decreasing trend of street protests in the Valley.

It also coincides with the Government of India’s ban on Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) led by Muhammad Yasin Malik and Jamaat-e-Islami which were declared unlawful associations under the provisions of Section 3 (1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Over 200 Jamaat leaders and scores of JKLF leaders and activists were put behind bars as soon the organisations were banned, the move triggering protests from separatist and mainstream political parties in the Valley.

A senior lawyer said there was no expectation from the government on the release of political prisoners under the GoI’s hard approach toward Kashmir.

“The government is hardly bothered about such matters. The previous decisions were taken by the elected government and this time we don’t have a political government in the State,” he said.





